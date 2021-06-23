Carbon Fuel Type Icons

Chelsea Officer
We're now pulling Carbon data into the Sense app, so we needed some icons for the different fuel types.

Your utility company gets power from many different fuel sources such as Solar, Wind, Coal, Oil, Nuclear, and Natural Gas. Each fuel type has a Carbon Intensity number associated with it: this is an estimate of its environmental impact.

Read more about fuel types

