Citizen Watch Face

Citizen Watch Face watchos product clocks clock applewatch citizen watchface watch ui application app concept sketch design
  1. Citizen Watch Face 1.png
  2. Citizen Watch Face 2.png

💎 Made with Sketch. I desire the Citizen ANA-DIGI TEMP watch. Mockup from apple.com.

🖋 Font Usage: DIN Alternate, Space Grotesk and Space Mono.

👁‍🗨 Icon Source: SF Symbols 3.


