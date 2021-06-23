Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Konstantin

SLOWTHAI - TYRON

Konstantin
Konstantin
  • Save
SLOWTHAI - TYRON visuals typosters visual graphic graphic design gfx portait concept single cover artwork album cover cover art poster illustration typography design
Download color palette

SLOWTHAI - TYRON // Alternative cover art made by me on 21/06/2021
SEE THE FULL COVER AT instagram.com/p/CQZBNxVnWcp/

visit instagram.com/plateaclub for a full portfolio

Konstantin
Konstantin

More by Konstantin

View profile
    • Like