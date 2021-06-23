Neill Beaton

O + S Fire Mark

Hi Dribbble! Here's a logo I did for a one-man audio studio called Offset Studios. The client requested elements of fire or sparks to represent “The power of bringing a project to life through sound.” The final product is a fire mark made from the companies initials OS.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
