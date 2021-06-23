Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neill Beaton

Koi Fish Log Mark

Koi Fish Log Mark
This koi fish mark is a personal brand logo I did for a client last year. The mark was made entirely from circles to give it a feeling of flow.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
