Paul Yeboah

Knowledge is Power Concept

Knowledge is Power Concept
Knowledge indeed is Power, and our libraries are a source of a wide span of knowledge. This is the inspiration behind this design. Books are very important and so it must be stressed on.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
