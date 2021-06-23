Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carbon Intensity: Fuel Type icons

Carbon Intensity: Fuel Type icons geothermal icon fire icon nuclear icon oil icon coal icon coal oil dino icons icon carbon icons fuel types fuel type carbon intensity carbon
We're now pulling Carbon data into the Sense app, so we needed some icons for the different fuel types.

Your utility company gets power from many different fuel sources such as Solar, Wind, Coal, Oil, Nuclear, and Natural Gas. Each fuel type has a Carbon Intensity number associated with it: this is an estimate of its environmental impact.

