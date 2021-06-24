ILLO

Italian food 🍕

Italian food 🍕 2d shapes design video motion design transition hungry pizza spaghetti food motion motion graphics gif animation illustration illo
Pizza, sandwiches & spaghetti — Another scene from a motion design video that is all about food!

Illustration by @arianna.gif
Animation by @laurenitulunic

A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
    Like