Dating - home page

Hay,
today I tried to explore my skills by creating a home page for a dating website. I want to use a different color from other dating websites but it still looks soft and warm. enjoy guys and feel free to comment
Interested working with me?
Please say hay
Hay.faizal@gmail.com