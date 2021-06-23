Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dating - home page

Hay,
today I tried to explore my skills by creating a home page for a dating website. I want to use a different color from other dating websites but it still looks soft and warm. enjoy guys and feel free to comment

Hay.faizal@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
