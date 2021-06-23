Gracielle Pestana

Chat System

Gracielle Pestana
Gracielle Pestana
Hire Me
  • Save
Chat System chat ux ui design games euchre
Chat System chat ux ui design games euchre
Download color palette
  1. ChatSystem-Flow-OnlyMultiplayerMatches.png
  2. Gameplay-Chat-Coach-1 Copy 5.png

Still about features to give more sociability in Euchre we've worked on a open chat.

At first we've worked wireframe flow and studied internally the funcionalities and how it will work in Gameplay. After that step we also worked in a Coachmark to teach users how use the new chat.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Gracielle Pestana
Gracielle Pestana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gracielle Pestana

View profile
    • Like