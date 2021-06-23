Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Howard Pinsky

Skeuomorphic Messages Icon

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Skeuomorphic Messages Icon adobe xd creepy glass effect glass icon 3d icon icon design bubble messages messages icon skeuomorphic skeuomorphism
Continuing my exploration into the world of skeuomorphism, this Messages icon is sure to activate your senses and get your mind racing; even if it's a quick "WTF?!"

My focuses for this design were textures and lighting, and after waking up from a terrible sleep this morning, I decided to throw in some creepy hands for added effect.

👉 Twitter
👉 Instagram

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
