YMCA Website Redesign - Case Study

This is YMCA.
If you reside in Central Florida, you might be very familiar with our partners at YMCA Central Florida. YMCA, is dedicated to strengthening communities by connecting people of all ages and backgrounds to learn, grow, and thrive, and it's been our pleasure to support them in this mission.
When The Y came to us with a need for a new, modern digital presence that was highly functional and aesthetically pleasing, we saw this as a great opportunity to create something special. Working closely with the team, we expanded upon The Y’s brand foundation to bring a unique energy to the website experience. This expansive site challenged us with a broad range of design and development requirements. Goals spanned the necessity to integrate with existing Y technical infrastructure while providing The Y marketing team the flexibility to update and expand the site with ease. The final product not only provides The Y with a great-looking platform to serve its members, but it is also a marked improvement in speed and responsiveness as many seek to engage with their local Y on a mobile device.
Ultimately, the website’s driving force is to stay true to what makes The Y special—giving the community a helpful experience that grows and thrives as The Y continues its service to the Central Florida community for years to come. We made sure to keep in mind all of the values that The Y represents, such as demonstrating an inviting atmosphere and a sense of community while balancing functionality and speed throughout.
