Landing Page - Vetualy(Web)

Hey, awesome!

Here's Vetualy, a fintech project I worked on a while back.

The goal was to create a fun, exciting, and playful experience for the user. I selected the colors which captured these emotions vividly. I also used 3D assets, colorful icons, and a beautiful typeface to further highlight this.

After the designs, I conducted user research among a small audience to get an idea if the designs actually conveyed the emotions I wanted. A whopping 95% of them said they loved the experience and they saw themselves using the product often in the future.

If you like the concept, kindly hit the "L" or the like button as a token of appreciation.

Do you have an idea you would like to build? Or a project you would like me to help out with?