Dashboard | Educational Platform

Hi, Dribbbles 🙇🏻‍♀️

Today let’s have a look at a tutor’s dashboard of educational application. All the data of the most important attendances recently is right here. Performed with calm and airy UI.

Enjoy and do not forget to let me know what you think by pressing heart and leaving your feedback ❤️

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & InstagramYou're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Icons made by srip from www.flaticon.com