Nacademy Logo

Nacar HR team developed Nacademy meaning Nacar+Academy: a place where the Nacar team can acquire training and development on different subjects.

This whole initiative needed a branding which respected Nacar brand. I came up with this solution 👆🏼. It represents the basis of education itself. Education consists of the development of skills step by step, little pieces that build something bigger.

