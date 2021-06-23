Nacademy Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Nacar HR team developed Nacademy meaning Nacar+Academy: a place where the Nacar team can acquire training and development on different subjects.
This whole initiative needed a branding which respected Nacar brand. I came up with this solution 👆🏼. It represents the basis of education itself. Education consists of the development of skills step by step, little pieces that build something bigger.
Hope you like it! Looking forward to see your rebounds!
Check out Nacar RRSS here:
Website | Instagram | Linkedin