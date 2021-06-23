Nacademy Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hey dribbble!

Nacar HR team developed Nacademy meaning Nacar+Academy: a place where the Nacar team can acquire training and development on different subjects.

This whole initiative needed a branding which respected Nacar brand. I came up with this solution 👆🏼. It represents the basis of education itself. Education consists of the development of skills step by step, little pieces that build something bigger.

Hope you like it! Looking forward to see your rebounds!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
