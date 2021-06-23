Sharon Ahmed 🥇

Booking - Real State App

Sharon Ahmed 🥇
Sharon Ahmed 🥇
  • Save
Booking - Real State App minimal real state mobile app app design uiux design uiux branding uidesign
Download color palette

Hey all,
Hope you are doing great! 😍

Please see the latest design for "Booking - Real State App". Press L L to make me happy. 😁😁😁

✍ Design — Adobe XD 💖

************
💌 I am open to new projects! sharonahmed2001@gmail.com ✌✌✌

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Sharon Ahmed 🥇
Sharon Ahmed 🥇

More by Sharon Ahmed 🥇

View profile
    • Like