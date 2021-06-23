Alexander Mostov

Go, Planes, Go! : Cover Reveal

I've been so busy these past few weeks I totally forgot to post anything about my other new board book, Go, Planes, Go! I had so much fun drawing this one. Available in book stores nationwide.

