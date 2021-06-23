Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Theofani Samuel

Creative Goods Incorporation (CGI) Logo design

Logo design
Logo design for CGI (Creative Goods Incorporation)

https://www.cgicompany.net/

CGI is a creative and trade company in Jakarta, Indonesia, established by two passionate creative Indonesian entrepreneurs, Cecille and George, who connect suppliers and buyers for import and export business (Goods), and at the same time given their strong marketing instincts (Creative), using their abilities to discover the way to sell products through creative and integrated marketing strategy.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
