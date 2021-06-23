Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
[Website UI/UX Design] for Trucks service company

[Website UI/UX Design] for Trucks service company
Awesome Trucks are Canada’s Leading Ram Parts and Ram Accessories specialists.
They provide all kinds of customizing and upgrading services for your truck.

The task was to create a Web version of the landing page that meets the brand.

We redesigned the site to be more concise, cleaner and true to the original colors of the company. We also changed the arrangement of blocks and elements.

After our redesign, the service has become more beautiful, easier, and more user-friendly. This design concept increases user engagement and usability.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
