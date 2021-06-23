Nik Vul

Intelligent Route Planning App

Intelligent Route Planning App is the personal assistant reps needed.

Unique route sustainability feature gives a calendar overview with feasibility rates, working hours, and turnaround for each day, so reps and managers can make sure the schedule is achievable.

Automatically calculates optimal routes based on time of day, traffic details, customer visit histories, and individual preferences.

Jun 23, 2021
