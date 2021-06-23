Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anglers Pointe

Anglers Pointe nature angler fishing fish eclectic rustic vector illustration badge design badge brand identity typography logo design branding
Really enjoyed the challenge of creating the letter "a" with the fish and hook illustration in this one. Unused logo done for Agency FIFTY3 for a mobile home community.

