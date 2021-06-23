Architype Alphabet Typography

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is the overview of the whole Architype Alphabet Poster created for 36 Days of Type 2019.
My concept for the 36 Days of Type 2019 was simple, combine typography and architecture to create a custom typeface. For each letter of the alphabet, I was inspired by a famous architect and one of its buildings.
The link between the construction of an architectural structure and a typeface has always amused and fascinated me. Mixing curves, angles and lines to find the perfect balance and the right degree of abstraction.
It was a great deal of fun participating. I was happy that my entries got featured by the great Stefan Sagmeister.
So, what's your favorite letter?