Business Card (Fashion)

Logo and Business Card design for "Fay Walk", a fashion company making basic and minimalist clothing. The idea behind the concept was to combine the letters “F” and “W” - a requirement from the client - resulting in an abstract mark.

P.S. This mockup is part of my Business Card Mockup Bundle, link in my bio.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
