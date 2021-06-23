Interior Room Design Landing Page UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!!
Take one more glance at the web design concept full of elegance and style: here's another page for the ecommerce website selling various interior décor and accessories. Functional minimalism, limited and well-balanced color palette, readable sophisticated typography, smooth animation and stylish prominent images to present the products make the customer experience engaging and focused on the offer. Stay tuned to see more.
