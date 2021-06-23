Danish School Net | Web Design Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribble Comunity:)
Today I drop a design concept for the net of Danish Schools. The client needed a project that could be easily customized for each department of the net of schools.
In this project, I was also responsible for the front-end development process. You can view the life demo version at -> https://cutt.ly/KnEugQA.