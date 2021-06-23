Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Danish School Net | Web Design Concept

Danish School Net | Web Design Concept
Hello Dribble Comunity:)

Today I drop a design concept for the net of Danish Schools. The client needed a project that could be easily customized for each department of the net of schools.

In this project, I was also responsible for the front-end development process. You can view the life demo version at -> https://cutt.ly/KnEugQA.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
