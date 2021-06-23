The Dark World

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
ＡＢＩＯＧＥＮＥＳＩＳ 🍁
And to a world I come where nothing shines ✨🌟
Welcome to the HELL 🔥☠️
Had to report to the SUPREME
.
Made this dark artwork 🌌🌆 @blender.official @madewithblender and color corrected in @photoshop @lightroom
.
Render in cycles with highest quality and tried to post in same on instagram but it can never match 😅😤
.
Render time took 35-40 mins ⏳
Character 👾 used from Mixamo website.
.
Drop a like ♥️ and share it among your friends. 🙌
.
Comment down👇 your views on this cool abstract artwork .🌌
.
Follow @pyxwinstudios for more daily creative designs 😊🌟✨!!