The Dark World

ＡＢＩＯＧＥＮＥＳＩＳ 🍁

And to a world I come where nothing shines ✨🌟

Welcome to the HELL 🔥☠️

Had to report to the SUPREME

Made this dark artwork 🌌🌆 @blender.official @madewithblender and color corrected in @photoshop @lightroom

Render in cycles with highest quality and tried to post in same on instagram but it can never match 😅😤

Render time took 35-40 mins ⏳

Character 👾 used from Mixamo website.

