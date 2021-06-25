Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Team Profile and Business Page for OVOU Smart Business Card

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Team Profile and Business Page for OVOU Smart Business Card illustration web branding basov ovou logo design ux mobile ui mobile app mobile profile ui digital card card smart
Download color palette

Make Better Connections with your Digital Business Card.

OVOU is a smart business card that helps you build and nurture new connections.

You can look full case on our website

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

7f273d074e2cdd6666053fc7b458ade8
Rebound of
Different card designs. Screens for OVOU Smart Business Card
By Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like