Armstrong '69 - Arkitekt typeface example

Armstrong '69 - Arkitekt typeface example sci-fi futuristic modern typeface font arkitekt moon landing moon armstrong space
An example of what can be done with this ‘Arkitekt’ typeface that is available to purchase: https://creativemarket.com/PetitPanther/4939196-Arkitekt-typeface-five-fonts

The typeface consists of five fonts and was created after I decided to expand a logo type design into a full character set.

Thoughts and feedback welcome :)

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
