Organisation Job Portal Dashboard Design

Features:
Employee Management: On-boarding employees, My employees.
Interviews Management: Upcoming, Rescheduled, and Cancelled Interviews
Job Management: Add, Edit, Closed New Jobs
Stats: Vacancies sector wise

📱 Contact Us: hello@taraashdesign.com

🔎 Website:
taraashdesign.com

"Organized & Eyecatching design always boost your productivity ~~~Taraash"

