Campus Mobile App UI/UX

Hi, I get the idea for a superapp for a campus to use since mostly campus app is only provide absence, credit score and GPA. But, I find that they do not provide any other feature such as online classes and campus news on the app. Therefore, if students want to know latest campus' news, they must open the website and if students want to open classes they attend, they must open another app instead of one fully functional app for the students.

So, the idea that I get is to provide a one single app that has a lot of features such as:
1. Read the latest news.
2. Open online class.
3. Electronic library.
4. Scan QR code button for absence

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
