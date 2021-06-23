Yulia Kuzubova Design

KICKFLIP FABRIC COLLECTION

KICKFLIP FABRIC COLLECTION activewear skate kids playful kidult abstract surface collection textiles fashion urban skateboarding garden floral design print pattern fabric pattern design
Fresh summer vibes surface pattern collection for your inner child, inspired by all kinds of florals and active lifestyle fashion.

Sassy, yet childish
Sweet, yet cheeky

