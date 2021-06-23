Elisabeth Gudzenko
Strategies Dashboard

Strategies Dashboard
Strategies Dashboard light mode strategies branding logo interface design ui portfolio dashboad chart product design
🏀 Hey Dribbble!

Sharing with you updated Alpha Partner's Strategies Dashboard.
See statistics about Performance, Returns, Positions, and Orders in one place.
With it, users can get invaluable data for each Trading Strategy to switch between them easily.

We are open to building a web or mobile application. 🚀
Say hi at hello@merge.rocks
