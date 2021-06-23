Aditya Tiwari

Daily UI 004 Calculator

Daily UI 004 Calculator product design graphic design calculator daily ui daily app ux ui
Hi guys! 👋

For day 4 of daily UI, I made a Calculator mobile screen.
The design today is the dark and light mode. #dailyUI

Design: Adobe XD

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
