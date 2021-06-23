Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deeksha Talreja

ZWIN: Brand Design

Deeksha Talreja
Deeksha Talreja
  • Save
ZWIN: Brand Design logodesign smarthome technology visualdesign design illustration logo branding
ZWIN: Brand Design logodesign smarthome technology visualdesign design illustration logo branding
Download color palette
  1. zwin copy.png
  2. Artboard – 4.png

SmartHome branding for ZWIN.

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hey at: deeksha.talreja6@gmail.com

Deeksha Talreja
Deeksha Talreja
Branding | UX/UI | Visual Design

More by Deeksha Talreja

View profile
    • Like