Felix Orwari

Fun Weather Widget Designed in Adobe XD

Felix Orwari
Felix Orwari
Fun Weather Widget Designed in Adobe XD design ui adobe xd adobe weather widget
Following @pinsky's tutorial, I created this fun weather widget using some of the most recent updates made to Adobe XD.

Rebound of
Weather Widget with Blurred Icon
By Howard Pinsky
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Felix Orwari
Felix Orwari

