Knowledge is Power. Share it!

ui design mobile design mobile design challenge challenge power knowledge knowledge is power thinkific typography website design vector branding app ui ux design
Entry for the Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." Challenge. Knowledge is the greatest of all gifts that can be shared. Sharing knowledge grows knowledge. This UI Design is based on having a platform where we can share quotes, videos and short tutorials to spread and share our knowledge among others.

