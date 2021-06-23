Dreamvention

Scan ​Flower Mobile APP
Imagine that you see a flower in a pot. It is beautiful and you'd like to get the same for yourself. But how do you recognize it?
To help you with this we have created a mobile application that scans the flower, recognizes it, and returns the details about it including the nearest shop where you can buy it.

Also, the application can automatically detect your location if this setting is enabled. If not you can specify your address manually.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
