Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reza Radityo

NFT MARKETPLACE - Daily 04 - Mobile App

Reza Radityo
Reza Radityo
  • Save
NFT MARKETPLACE - Daily 04 - Mobile App product design design ios minimalism abstract mobile apps ux ui
Download color palette

Daily 04 - Taking on NFT theme since it's quite the hype now, so this concept would place a collection of NFT from various artist they can publish and sells their digital art so people could collect, trade and bid their Digital Asset as they like.

I'm available for a project! send me a message:
rexaraditiyo@gmail.com

Medium I Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Reza Radityo
Reza Radityo

More by Reza Radityo

View profile
    • Like