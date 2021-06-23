Local Political Campaign Website

This latest design project was a first for me. I've never done work for political campaigns, but I was honored to be asked to put together a website and email marketing series for this campaign.

We both agreed we didn't want to use the traditional red, white, and blue like all the other candidates. Instead we chose bold colors that would help him to stand out. It was a fun project in a very short timeframe and I'm glad we got to work together.

Check out the live site: https://ivie4commissioner.com