houseplant shop design

houseplant shop design web ux typography branding ui design
Моя задача была составить дизайн страницы онлайн-магазина комнатных растений. В программе Figma я сделала дизайн 4 страниц сайта. А именно: главное, о нас, каталог и контакты.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
