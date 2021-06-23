Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sorority

Sorority pattern color women modelization texturing blender design 3d illustration
After making some movie scenes, I wanted to explore 3D more freely. Here's my first women illustration created on Blender

Jun 23, 2021
Manon Jouet

