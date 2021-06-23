Subrata Das

One Mark Exploration

One Mark Exploration print design minimalist logo iconic logo tech logo real estate logo growth logo number one one mark brand identity branding logo
Hi Friends Here is the all quick exploration for number one. Let me know if you see number one (1) on marks.

I help to grow businesses with the right visual solution. I create timeless and distinctive branding and logo for startups.

Currently, I am open to work opportunities or freelance projects.

Business inquiry: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Skype live:.cid.abcf713d0f990d03

Thanks

