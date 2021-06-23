Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abraham Lule

Marvelous Manhattan

Abraham Lule
Abraham Lule
  • Save
Marvelous Manhattan graphic design design new york restaurants new york book new york designers new york design manhattan typographic design bespoke type custom typography script lettering lettering typography logotype book title lettering design custom lettering
Download color palette

Title design for Reggie Nadelson's latest book.
I always wanted to letter the word 'Manhattan' so much, and specially in this type of script.

Abraham Lule
Abraham Lule

More by Abraham Lule

View profile
    • Like