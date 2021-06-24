Sweet Recipe App Concept Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hiii guys!
This is an animation of the Sweet Recipe app concept that is a collection of dessert recipes.
Recipes are combined into groups of new desserts, categories, popular today, ingredients and holidays. In the selected recipe you will find the cooking time, number of portions, complexity, calories, ingredients, and cooking steps.
Hope you like it!