Sweet Recipe App Concept Animation

Hiii guys!

This is an animation of the Sweet Recipe app concept that is a collection of dessert recipes.
Recipes are combined into groups of new desserts, categories, popular today, ingredients and holidays. In the selected recipe you will find the cooking time, number of portions, complexity, calories, ingredients, and cooking steps.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
