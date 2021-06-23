Suhaib Hassan

City Business Icon III Penthouse elevation

Suhaib Hassan
Suhaib Hassan
  • Save
City Business Icon III Penthouse elevation 3d elevations illustration design motion graphics graphic design branding
Download color palette

City Business Icon III, a commercial, and residential with penthouses project located in the New City Wah, is a fusion of contemporary and modern architecture. This feature adds to its attraction besides many other features designed to perfection. Check complete details on https://www.citybusinessicons.com/city-business-icon-iii/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Suhaib Hassan
Suhaib Hassan

More by Suhaib Hassan

View profile
    • Like