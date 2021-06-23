logo folio

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, I'm jakia mishu, graphic designer from Bangladesh. I specialized on logo design, branding identity, corporate products, print and media advertisements,. I'm working as a freelancer and on contract at customer location. Making all with truly responsibility, love and sense. Check my portfolio to find my style. I'm open to communication before choosing the designer, as each customer deserves to get "his designer") Enjoy with my works :)
SAY HELLO : jakiamishu31022@gmail.com
ORDER YOUR DESIGN
https://www.fiverr.com/jakiamishu?up_rollout=true
THANK YOU SO MUCH :)