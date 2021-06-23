VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)

Astronaut and his balloons

Astronaut and his balloons handmade artwork adrift draw paper graphic design baloons astronaut illustration traditional drawing colorful color pencil drawing fine art
Lost in space his only company are the balloons that drive him to an unknown place.

