Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nourhan Nasser

meditation 🧘‍♂️

Nourhan Nasser
Nourhan Nasser
  • Save
meditation 🧘‍♂️ illustration design gif motion design motiongraphics motion dribbble best shot aftereffects mediation graphic design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

This is my first time use adobe character animator
plz give me your opinion :)
Software: adobe after effects, adobe illustrator, adobe character animator

Nourhan Nasser
Nourhan Nasser

More by Nourhan Nasser

View profile
    • Like