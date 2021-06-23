View More @ https://www.behance.net/gallery/122121835/Djetinjstvo-u-Pokretu-Childhood-En-Route-Exhibition

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, the War Childhood Museum presents the Childhood En Route Exhibition!

More than 26 million people worldwide currently live as refugees. Around half of them are under the age of eighteen. Due to fear of violence, persecution, or armed conflict, people across the world are forced to leave their homes and take long journeys into the unknown, all with the hope of finding safety, protection and a better future.

The exhibition showcases 25 personal stories of children from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Kashmir and Eritrea, with each of the stories highlighting different aspects of their lives and experiences. Together, the exhibited stories and related personal belongings provide valuable insight into children’s perspectives on their journeys, struggles, hopes, and dreams for the future.

Key Information on the Exhibition:

- Open June 21–26 (11:00-19:00)

- On view at National Gallery of BiH

- Free entry for all visitors

The Exhibition is supported by the organizations Caritas BiH and IPSIA BiH, and the Slovak Aid Agency.