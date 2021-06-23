Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nataliia Tuchapets

Home page

Nataliia Tuchapets
Nataliia Tuchapets
  • Save
Home page minimal ui trainee design
Download color palette

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment. Thanks guys! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Nataliia Tuchapets
Nataliia Tuchapets

More by Nataliia Tuchapets

View profile
    • Like